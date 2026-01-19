Reports: Chiefs plan to hire Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator

The Chiefs are set to make a change at offensive coordinator, but it won’t be a major shock to the system in Kansas City.

According to multiple reports, they plan to hire Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator. Word of their interest in interviewing Bieniemy, who is currently the Bears’ running backs coach, first surfaced on Monday morning.

Bieniemy was the team’s offensive coordinator from 2018-2022 and left to call the offensive plays for the Commanders in 2023. Matt Nagy began his second stint in the role when Bieniemy left the team, but has an expiring contract and is a finalist for the Titans’ head coaching job.

Bieniemy’s stint in Washington ended after one season and he spent 2024 at UCLA before joining the Bears’ staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are also hiring Chad O’Shea as their wide receivers coach. O’Shea was on the Browns’ staff since 2020 and replaces the fired Connor Embree.