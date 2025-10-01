 Skip navigation
Dillon Gabriel to start for Browns this week

  
Published October 1, 2025 08:35 AM

It’s Dillon Gabriel time in Cleveland.

The Browns announced that they will elevate the third-round pick into the starting quarterback role for their Week 5 game against the Vikings in London.

Joe Flacco started the first four games of the year for the 1-3 Browns, but head coach Kevin Stefanski declined multiple chances to say that he’d be sticking with the veteran in the wake of last Sunday’s loss to the Lions. Flacco was 93-of-160 for 815 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions while also losing a pair of fumbles in the first four weeks of the season.

Gabriel has appeared in two games in mop-up duty. He’s 3-of-4 for 19 yards and a touchdown in those appearances and will be the third rookie quarterback to start a game so far this season.

Should Gabriel fail to spark the offense and the Browns continue losing, there will be questions about when fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders might join that list. For now, though, Gabriel has his chance to show that he’s ready for the spotlight.