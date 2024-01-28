Reports: Eagles to hire Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

Kellen Moore spent five seasons with the Cowboys. After one season with the Chargers, Moore is headed to one of the Cowboys’ biggest rivals.

The Eagles are hiring Moore as their new offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

The Chargers interviewed Moore for their head coaching job and blocked him from interviewing for offensive coordinator jobs elsewhere until they hired Jim Harbaugh. Moore ended up interviewing with the Browns, Eagles and Bucs.

The Chargers ranked 18th in total offense and 21st in scoring offense last season. In Moore’s four seasons as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator and play caller, Dallas was sixth, 17th, first and fourth in scoring offense from 2019-22.

The Cowboys fired Moore over “philosophical differences” after the 2022 season.

He spent three seasons as a backup quarterback for the Cowboys before retiring in 2018 and immediately joined the team’s coaching staff.

After helping Dak Prescott in Dallas, Moore now gets a chance to help Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.