Reports: Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick requests a trade

The Jets haven’t seen Haason Reddick since he passed his physical following a March 29 trade from the Eagles. The edge rusher skipped the entire voluntary offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp, and he continues his training camp holdout.

He may never play a down for the Jets.

Reddick requested a trade from the Jets, via multiple reports. For Reddick, the Jets traded a conditional 2026 third-round pick, which could become a second-rounder if he reaches 67.5 percent of playing time and at least 10 sacks.

Reddick, who has 50.5 sacks and 83 quarterback hits the past four seasons with the Cardinals, Panthers and Eagles, was seeking a new contract before the trade. He has a non-guaranteed, $14.25 million remaining on the final year of his current deal.

Rather than pay Reddick, the Eagles signed former Jets defensive end Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million free agent deal.

The Jets placed Reddick on the reserve/did not report list at the start of camp, so he wouldn’t count against the team’s roster limit or their salary cap.