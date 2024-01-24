Reports: Jim Harbaugh remains in L.A.

Amid (apparently) some reporting that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has left Los Angeles, multiple reports indicate that the potential Chargers coach is still in town.

Still, one day after the two sides reportedly were in “striking distance,” no deal has been struck.

The situation is clearly in a sensitive spot. The Chargers declined comment on the basic question of whether Harbaugh is still in the building. If he leaves the building, he potentially makes a beeline for Atlanta and/or goes back to Michigan.

Three years ago, for example, the Chargers closed the deal with Brandon Staley because they believed that, if he left the building, the Eagles would have hired him.

Obviously, money will be a factor. The Chargers are sensitive about the perception that they’re not willing to spend. Harbaugh has every right to get paid as much as he can to do a job that will become the sole focus of his professional life, with long hours devoted to working and scheming and living and breathing the team, the team, the team.

Power could be an issue, too, especially since the Chargers currently don’t have a G.M. Will Harbaugh want to structure things in a way that will avoid the squabbles he had in San Francisco, with G.M. Trent Baalke? (He should.)

Will it be Harbaugh? If not, will it be Mike Vrabel? Could it be Pete Carroll.

As always, time will tell.