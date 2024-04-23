 Skip navigation
Report: Patriots haven’t received a “serious” offer for the third pick

  
Published April 23, 2024 12:12 PM

The Patriots own the third overall pick in Thursday night’s first round of the draft.

The team is expected to stay put and take the third quarterback after the Bears select USC quarterback Caleb Williams and the Commanders take one of the other top-rated quarterbacks. If the Patriots trade down, they likely miss out on a blue-chip prospect at a position of need.

But the Patriots are willing to listen to trade offers.

The Boston Herald reports that Eliot Wolf has fielded phone calls and trade offers for the third overall pick, but the newspaper quoted a source as saying the offers were “laughable.” The Patriots still are waiting for a “serious” offer.

A team would have to put together an unprecedented offer to get the Patriots to move from No. 3.

Two of three quarterbacks — some combination of Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and/or J.J. McCarthy — will be available for the Patriots.

New England traded Mac Jones this offseason and signed Jacoby Brissett, who could be a bridge starter or a veteran backup to groom the rookie franchise quarterback.