 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

gibbsmont.jpg
How Gibbs, Montgomery became ‘Sonic and Knuckles’
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250205.jpg
Winston hungry to prove he’s a ‘trustworthy QB’
nbc_pft_australia_25026.jpg
Rams to host first-ever Australia game in 2026

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

gibbsmont.jpg
How Gibbs, Montgomery became ‘Sonic and Knuckles’
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250205.jpg
Winston hungry to prove he’s a ‘trustworthy QB’
nbc_pft_australia_25026.jpg
Rams to host first-ever Australia game in 2026

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Reports: Raiders hire running backs coach, receivers coach

  
Published February 6, 2025 10:32 AM

The Raiders have added some more offensive coaches to fill out Pete Carroll’s first staff in Las Vegas.

According to multiple reports, Chris Beatty will be the team’s receivers coach and Deland McCullough will be the running backs coach.

Beatty was with the Bears in 2024, starting the season as the receivers coach before being elevated to interim offensive coordinator after Matt Eberflus was fired in November. He was previously the Chargers receivers coach from 2021-2023 after spending most of his career at the college level.

McCullough heads to Vegas after spending the last three seasons with Notre Dame as the program’s running backs coach. He added associate head coach to his title in 2024. This is his second turn in the AFC West, as he was the Chiefs’ running backs coach from 2018-2020.

The Raiders brought in Chip Kelly to be their offensive coordinator after he won the CFP National Championship with Ohio State in 2024.