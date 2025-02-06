Reports: Raiders hire running backs coach, receivers coach

The Raiders have added some more offensive coaches to fill out Pete Carroll’s first staff in Las Vegas.

According to multiple reports, Chris Beatty will be the team’s receivers coach and Deland McCullough will be the running backs coach.

Beatty was with the Bears in 2024, starting the season as the receivers coach before being elevated to interim offensive coordinator after Matt Eberflus was fired in November. He was previously the Chargers receivers coach from 2021-2023 after spending most of his career at the college level.

McCullough heads to Vegas after spending the last three seasons with Notre Dame as the program’s running backs coach. He added associate head coach to his title in 2024. This is his second turn in the AFC West, as he was the Chiefs’ running backs coach from 2018-2020.

The Raiders brought in Chip Kelly to be their offensive coordinator after he won the CFP National Championship with Ohio State in 2024.