Restricted free agent LB Christian Elliss visits Raiders

The Raiders lost a linebacker to New England when the Patriots signed Robert Spillane this month and they may try to poach a linebacker from the Patriots in return.

According to multiple reports, Christian Elliss visited the Raiders on Monday. Elliss was tendered as a restricted free agent ahead of the start of the league year.

The Patriots tendered Elliss at the lowest level, which means they have the right to match any offer but will not be entitled to compensation if they don’t match. The tender has a salary of $3.26 million.

Elliss had 80 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for the Patriots last season.

