Restricted free agent Ar’Darius Washington did not sign offer sheet before deadline

Ravens safety Ar’Darius Washington has not signed his tender, but he also did not sign an offer sheet before Friday afternoon.

As Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner reports, the deadline now has passed for restricted free agents to sign with another team.

The Ravens had placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on Washington. That assured him a one-year, $3.26 million deal for 2025 but allowed him to negotiate with other teams with no compensation granted to the Ravens if Washington left.

Washington, an undrafted free agent in 2021, replaced Marcus Williams in Week 8 last season and had a career year. He played all 17 games and made 10 starts, totaling two interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack and 64 tackles.

He played only eight games with one start in his first three seasons, recording 14 tackles, two passes defensed and a sack.