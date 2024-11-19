RFK Stadium bill emerges successfully from Senate commitee

The Commanders continue their search for a new stadium. One possibility has gotten a boost from Congress.

Via A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, a bill that would make the site of RFK Stadium a viable destination emerged from the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee by the vote of 17-2.

Said a Commanders spokesperson, via Perez: “The vote today brings us one step closer towards continuing conversations with D.C., along with Maryland and Virginia, as a potential future home for our franchise.”

That’s the key. It’s not just about D.C. It’s about Maryland and Virginia, too. Three-way leverage, if played properly, gets the Commanders the best possible deal.