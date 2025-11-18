Rhamondre Stevenson, Kayshon Boutte set to practice on Wednesday

There’s a chance the Patriots will have two key offensive contributors back for their Week 12 matchup with the Bengals.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson and receiver Kayshon Boutte have each missed multiple games due to recent injuries. But after both were listed as limited on Tuesday’s injury report last week, Stevenson and Boutte are set to return to practice tomorrow.

“I would expect them to be out there Wednesday. And then, again, we’ll see, monitor how that goes,” head coach Mike Vrabel said in his Monday news conference. “To me, when you come back, it’s just about the volume and handling what their normal volume would be, can they, obviously, do their job up to what we expect and what they expect it to be, and being able to protect themselves out there.”

Stevenson has been out with a toe injury. He has not played since New England’s Week 8 victory over Cleveland. He’s rushed for 279 yards with three touchdowns and has caught 16 passes for 169 yards in eight games this season.

Boutte is second on the team with 431 receiving yards on 23 catches and leads the team with five receiving touchdowns.