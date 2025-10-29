Rhamondre Stevenson out of practice on Wednesday

The Patriots were missing their top running back at Wednesday’s practice.

Rhamondre Stevenson was held out of practice due to a toe injury. Stevenson ran 14 times for 34 yards in last Sunday’s 32-13 win over the Browns.

TreVeyon Henderson led the team with 10 carries for 75 yards and the Patriots also signed running back Terrell Jennings to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. He had two carries for 15 yards in Week 8.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (ankle), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury related), and center Garrett Bradbury (toe) were limited participants. Right tackle Morgan Moses (rest) was the only other player out of practice for New England.