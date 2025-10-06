Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown gives Patriots 13-10 lead over Bills

The Bills didn’t enjoy their lead over the Patriots for very long.

After fumbling earlier on Sunday night, running back Rhamondre Stevenson took in a 4-yard touchdown to cap New England’s first drive of the third quarter, giving the Patriots a 13-10 lead with 6:34 left in the period.

Stevenson’s run capped a five-play, 74-yard drive that took 2:47 off the clock.

Quarterback Drake Maye started the drive with a 16-yard pass to Stefon Diggs followed by another 16-yard pass to Kayshon Boutte. But the biggest play of the possession was Maye finding Diggs on an off-schedule, deep pass to the right side for a 32-yard gain. Maye had to evade the rush in the pocket before finding Diggs with a nice throw toward the sideline.

On the next play, Stevenson took a handoff to the left and burrowed his way into the end zone for his first touchdown of 2025.

Maye is now 12-of-19 for 153 yards so far on Sunday.