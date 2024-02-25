Richard Sherman remains in custody following arrest for suspicion of DUI

Details are emerging regarding Saturday’s DUI arrest of former NFL cornerback and current sports media personality Richard Sherman.

Via CNN, court documents show that Sherman was going 79 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone at roughly 2:00 a.m. Saturday in Bellevue, Washington. Per the paperwork, the authorities asked Sherman if he had consumed alcohol. He said he had two margaritas.

The article at CNN says Sherman agreed to a “voluntary test.” The type of test isn’t specified. Usually, authorities ask the driver to submit to a Breathalyzer test.

Technically, Sherman was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

The court documents indicate that Sherman’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, and that authorities noticed an “odor of intoxicants.”

A judge found probable cause to support DUI charges. Sherman is expected to have a court hearing on Monday to address the conditions of his release. Bail won’t be set until the conditions of release are set, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told CNN.

In March 2022, Sherman pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving, second-degree criminal trespass, and speeding in a construction zone. Via Fox13, Sherman received a 90-day suspended sentence, with two years of monitored supervision.

The two-year period has not yet expired. That could create separate legal issues for Sherman.