 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ricky Pearsall remains out of practice; Bryce Huff returns to limited work

  
Published November 5, 2025 09:20 PM

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall remained out of practice on Wednesday. He has not stepped onto the field since injuring his knee in Week 4.

“It’s just the same as what I said last week. No setback,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Just taking longer to heal than we thought.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy had his 10th consecutive limited practice after aggravating his turf toe in Week 4.

Mac Jones could make his eighth start of the season.

Jones had a full practice on Wednesday despite being listed with injuries to both knees. He had a knee injury and an oblique injury on the past four injury reports.

The 49ers also practiced without defensive end Mykel Williams, who tore an ACL and will end his season on injured reserve.

Linebacker Tatum Bethune (thigh), center Jake Brendel (hamstring), defensive end Bryce Huff (hamstring) and linebacker Dee Winters (knee/knee) were limited. Huff missed the past two games.

Offensive lineman Ben Bartch (ankle) was a full participant for the first time since returning to practice last week.