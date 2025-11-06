Ricky Pearsall remains out of practice; Bryce Huff returns to limited work

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall remained out of practice on Wednesday. He has not stepped onto the field since injuring his knee in Week 4.

“It’s just the same as what I said last week. No setback,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Just taking longer to heal than we thought.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy had his 10th consecutive limited practice after aggravating his turf toe in Week 4.

Mac Jones could make his eighth start of the season.

Jones had a full practice on Wednesday despite being listed with injuries to both knees. He had a knee injury and an oblique injury on the past four injury reports.

The 49ers also practiced without defensive end Mykel Williams, who tore an ACL and will end his season on injured reserve.

Linebacker Tatum Bethune (thigh), center Jake Brendel (hamstring), defensive end Bryce Huff (hamstring) and linebacker Dee Winters (knee/knee) were limited. Huff missed the past two games.

Offensive lineman Ben Bartch (ankle) was a full participant for the first time since returning to practice last week.