49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered some positive news on one of the team’s key rookies.

Via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com, Shanahan told reporters on Sunday that receiver Ricky Pearsall will return to practice on Monday.

Pearsall, San Francisco’s first-round pick, has been dealing with a shoulder issue that dates back to his college days. But Shanahan said after the preseason matchup with Las Vegas that if Pearsall can practice, it’s a good sign for his Week 1 availability.

But the 49ers do have some injury concerns on defense, particularly at edge rusher. Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-matos each suffered a knee sprain against the Raiders. Floyd is considered day-to-day while Gross-Matos is week-to-week. Shanahan noted he doesn’t think Gross-Matos will need to go on injured reserve.

“We’ll see how this week goes, and hopefully, he’ll have a chance to get back in practice next week for Week 1,” Shanahan said. “But no, we haven’t mentioned anything about IR.”

Safety Talanoa Hufanga, who is coming back from a torn ACL, may also start the season on the physically unable to perform list. Shanahan noted the 49ers have to make that decision before Wednesday’s practice.

Linebacker Dee Winters also suffered an ankle injury in the final preseason game and the team is waiting for his MRI results.