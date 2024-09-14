 Skip navigation
Ricky Pearsall working out again, getting in shape for a return

  
Published September 13, 2024 09:35 PM

The 49ers don’t yet know when receiver Ricky Pearsall will return, but the fact that he will is a miracle.

Pearsall continues to improve day by day after being shot in the chest Aug. 31 during an attempted robbery.

“I was just talking to him yesterday,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He just started working out again. I think it was a weight room workout yesterday. But yeah, he’s back to conditioning, getting back in football shape, and getting back to [being] healthy.”

The 49ers placed Pearsall on the non-football injury list, so he will miss at least four games before making his debut. His chest, though, will have to fully heal before he will be cleared for football activities.

“It surprisingly heals a lot faster than you would think,” Shanahan said. “When you tear your chest and stuff, you’re out for the year, but a bullet hole that goes through your chest and out the back, for some reason, heals a lot faster.

“You learn a lot about that stuff, but yeah, it’s week-to-week, so I don’t really know when [he’ll play], but he’s traveling with us today, and it’s been a good step this week, getting him back in the workout weight room.”

The 49ers drafted Pearsall with the 31st overall pick. He missed much of training camp and the preseason with a shoulder injury that he previously had in college, so Pearsall will have some catching up to do when he gets back to practice.