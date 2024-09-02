Ricky Pearsall’s bullet wound didn’t require surgery

49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot on Saturday afternoon. His stay at the hospital was relatively short.

Via TheAthletic.com, Pearsall’s wound did not require surgery. He was “awake and lucid” at all times.

The incident happened during a robbery attempt. Pearsall struggled with his assailant, a 17-year-old boy, for the gun. Pearsall was shot through the chest. The bullet exited his back.

The suspect also was shot during the altercation.

San Francisco Police Department chief William Scott said it doesn’t appear that Pearsall was targeted because of his status as an NFL player. Police also believe the suspect acted alone in trying to rob Pearsall.

It all could have ended much, much worse. Pearsall’s courage in fighting back is admirable; most would just hand over whatever the thief demands and hope for the best.