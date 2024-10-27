Rico Dowdle listed as questionable for Sunday night with an illness

Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle is under the weather.

The Cowboys announced that Dowdle became ill shortly after arriving at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara for Sunday night’s game against the 49ers. Dowdle is now considered questionable to play.

If Dowdle does not play, it will open the door for Dalvin Cook to pick up more playing time in his Cowboys debut. Cook was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday and joins Ezekiel Elliott and Deuce Vaughn as non-Dowdle options in the backfield.

Dowdle has started five of the team’s six games and has 59 carries for 246 yards so far this season.