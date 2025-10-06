Rico Dowdle ready for Cowboys after 200-yard game: They better buckle up

Rico Dowdle signed with the Panthers in free agency this offseason, leaving the Cowboys after his first 1,000-yard season in 2024. The Panthers running back faces them next Sunday, coming off a 200-yard game.

He’s ready. Are they?

“They got to buckle up,’' Dowdle said, via David Newton of ESPN. “I think they know for sure. They didn’t keep me there for five years for no reason.’'

Dowdle had only 83 yards on 28 carries in the first four games, serving as Chuba Hubbard’s backup. Hubbard missed Sunday’s game against the Dolphins with a calf injury, and Dowdle rushed for a career-high 206 yards and scored a touchdown on 23 carries.

He tied for the second-most rushing yards in a game in team history and was only 5 yards from breaking DeAngelo Williams’ team record set in 2012.

“If I didn’t leave with cramps, I definitely would have gotten it,’' Dowdle said.

Rookie Trevor Etienne got four carries for 22 yards while Dowdle was trying to hydrate.

Hubbard’s health will determine how much Dowdle gets to play against his former team. Dowdle, though, said the Cowboys better be prepared for him.

“They know I’m a violent runner,’' Dowdle said. “I’m looking forward to getting to the second level on them. They’ve just got to buckle up.’'