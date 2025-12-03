Riley Dixon named NFC special teams player of the week

The Buccaneers got back in the win column on Sunday and their special teams was a significant reason why.

Punter Riley Dixon has been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Dixon had five punts, three of which were downed inside the 20 and two inside the 10-yard line. His 59-yard punt that set the Cardinals up at their on 9-yard line with 2:00 left in the fourth quarter was significant in the victory.

This is the first special teams player of the week award for Dixon, who has averaged 45.5 yards per punt with a 39.2 net average in 2025.