Riley Leonard has another full practice for the Colts

  
Published December 11, 2025 04:02 PM

The Colts haven’t named a quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks yet, but it doesn’t look like Riley Leonard’s knee soreness is going to rule him out of the running for the start.

Leonard was listed as a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Leonard replaced Daniel Jones in last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars and was in line to start coming out of that game.

Head coach Shane Steichen shared news of the knee soreness on Monday, however, and the Colts signed Philip Rivers to their practice squad to give themselves another option for Week 15.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf), wide receiver Anthony Gould (foot), right tackle Braden Smith (concussion, neck), and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (rest) missed their second straight practice. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck) and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (ankle) were limited participants. Wide receiver Josh Downs (ankle), linebacker Zaire Franklin (knee), cornerback Jaylon Jones (back), and wide receiver Alec Pierce (rib) have been full participants.