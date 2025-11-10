 Skip navigation
Rob Gronkowski will sign a one-day contract and retire with the Patriots

  
Published November 10, 2025 12:43 PM

Rob Gronkowski is returning to the Patriots. For just one day, and then for history.

The Patriots have announced that Gronkowski will be in New England to sign a one-day contract with the Patriots on Wednesday so that he can officially retire as a Patriot.

Although Gronkowski’s NFL career ended with two seasons in Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, it started when the Patriots drafted him in the second round in 2010. Gronkowski would become a four-time first-team All-Pro with the Patriots, win three Super Bowl rings in New England (plus a fourth in Tampa Bay), and be widely recognized as one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

Gronkowski has announced his retirement twice, once from the Patriots in 2019, and then from the Buccaneers in 2022, but this retirement announcement will be a different one, a permanent one, and one that marks the completion of his career where it all started.