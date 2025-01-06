Rob Havenstein is expected to return for Rams in wild card round

The Rams should have one of their key players back when they play the Vikings next Monday night.

Via multiple reporters, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that right tackle Rob Havenstein is expected to play against Minnesota in the wild card round.

Havenstein has been dealing with a shoulder injury and has not played since the Week 16 win over the Jets.

Joe Noteboom started at right tackle for the Rams in Week 17 and Warren McClendon started at the spot on Sunday, with Los Angeles resting most of its starters.

Playing on Monday night, the Rams’ first injury report of the week is due out on Thursday.