Robbie Chosen, 2023 third-rounder Cameron Latu among 49ers cuts

The 49ers haven’t made anything official yet, but word of some of their cuts have leaked out ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports that the 49ers have released veteran wideout Robbie Chosen. Chosen signed with the team during training camp and could return to the practice squad if he doesn’t draw interest elsewhere in the league.

Barrows reports that the 49ers have also waived two tight ends they picked up in the 2023 draft. Third-round pick Cameron Latu and seventh-round pick Brayden Willis have been cut loose after one year with the team.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai has also been cut and there will be many more names added to the list in short order.