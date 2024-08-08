 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Robbie Chosen Anderson signs with 49ers

  
Published August 8, 2024 01:10 PM

Veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen Anderson is a 49er.

Anderson has signed with the 49ers today, his agents told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 31-year-old Anderson has variously gone by Robby Anderson, Robbie Anderson, Chosen Anderson and Robbie Chosen during an NFL career that has seen him play for the Jets, Panthers, Cardinals and Dolphins.

Anderson has had some big seasons in the past, including career-highs of 95 catches and 1,096 yards with the Panthers in 2020, although more recently he hasn’t done much. Last season he caught just four passes for 126 yards while playing for the Dolphins.

Although Anderson is no lock to make the 49ers’ 53-player regular-season roster, any time the 49ers add a veteran receiver it will lead to increased scrutiny of the possibility that Brandon Aiyuk could be on the way out. Aiyuk remains unhappy with his contract, and the 49ers are discussing trading him.