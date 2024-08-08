Robbie Chosen Anderson signs with 49ers

Veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen Anderson is a 49er.

Anderson has signed with the 49ers today, his agents told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 31-year-old Anderson has variously gone by Robby Anderson, Robbie Anderson, Chosen Anderson and Robbie Chosen during an NFL career that has seen him play for the Jets, Panthers, Cardinals and Dolphins.

Anderson has had some big seasons in the past, including career-highs of 95 catches and 1,096 yards with the Panthers in 2020, although more recently he hasn’t done much. Last season he caught just four passes for 126 yards while playing for the Dolphins.

Although Anderson is no lock to make the 49ers’ 53-player regular-season roster, any time the 49ers add a veteran receiver it will lead to increased scrutiny of the possibility that Brandon Aiyuk could be on the way out. Aiyuk remains unhappy with his contract, and the 49ers are discussing trading him.