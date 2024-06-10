 Skip navigation
Robbie Chosen to try out for Seahawks

  
Published June 10, 2024 11:27 AM

The Seahawks will wrap up their offseason work with a minicamp this week and they will also be taking a look at a potential addition to their offense.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that wide receiver Robbie Chosen will be taking part in their minicamp on a tryout basis. The minicamp begins on Tuesday and runs through Thursday.

Chosen bounced between the active roster and the practice squad with the Dolphins last season. He appeared in nine games and caught four passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. He split the 2022 season between the Panthers and Cardinals and also played for the Jets earlier in his career.

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxson Smith-Njigba are the top three wideouts in Seattle. Jake Bobo, Laviska Shenault, Dee Eskridge and Dareke Young are among the wideouts vying for roles behind them.