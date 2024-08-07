Robbie Chosen works out for 49ers

A familiar face worked out for the 49ers at their facility on Wednesday.

Videos from the team’s practice session showed Chosen on the practice field catching passes and exchanging pleasantries with members of the 49ers. Chosen spent last season with the Dolphins and caught four passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Chosen has also played for the Jets, Panthers, and Cardinals during his eight-year NFL career.

Teams often work out free agent players, but the timing of this workout will likely create some extra notice. Trade chatter around Brandon Aiyuk has picked up and the team reportedly has the framework of a deal in place with the Browns, so any link to other receivers will catch eyes.

