nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL's Top 100 'becoming less significant'
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams' offensive injury concerns are 'significant'
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven't engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury's basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Robbie Chosen works out for 49ers

  
Published August 7, 2024 04:05 PM

A familiar face worked out for the 49ers at their facility on Wednesday.

Videos from the team’s practice session showed Chosen on the practice field catching passes and exchanging pleasantries with members of the 49ers. Chosen spent last season with the Dolphins and caught four passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Chosen has also played for the Jets, Panthers, and Cardinals during his eight-year NFL career.

Teams often work out free agent players, but the timing of this workout will likely create some extra notice. Trade chatter around Brandon Aiyuk has picked up and the team reportedly has the framework of a deal in place with the Browns, so any link to other receivers will catch eyes.