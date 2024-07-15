Robbie Gould still roots for 49ers despite “fractured” relationship with front office

Robbie Gould, 41, has not played since the 2022 season. That was his final season with the 49ers.

He wanted to stay with the team, but the 49ers drafted Jake Moody.

Talks with the team soured Gould, he said last week, but he continues to root for his former teammates to win it all.

“Could I have gone back to San Francisco? Probably not,” Gould told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area at the 2024 American Century Championship celebrity gold tournament in Lake Tahoe. “I think the relationship there from the executives to me was definitely fractured. Not in a poor way. I just think negotiations and how those things operated, they take a toll on your relationships.

“I’ll be forever thankful for what they did for my family, very thankful for the York family for what they did for six years, giving me an opportunity to have success and play in NFC Championships and Super Bowls.”

Gould made 161 of his 184 regular-season field-goal attempts and 221 of 230 extra-point attempts while with the 49ers. He was perfect in nine postseason games with the team, going 21-of-21 on field-goal attempts and 19-of-19 on extra-point attempts.

He retired from the NFL last December after two years without an opportunity to kick again.