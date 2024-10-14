 Skip navigation
Robert Kraft hasn’t talked to Donald Trump since January 6

  
October 14, 2024

As former president Donald Trump attempts to become future president Donald Trump, some owners who supported him in the past (like Woody Johnson of the Jets) still do.

At least one other past supporter does not.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addressed his relationship with Trump during a recent episode of The Breakfast Club.

“Donald Trump became a social friend in the early ‘90s,” Kraft said, “when I was going to down to Florida. And then when my wife . . . died 13 years ago, he was one of four or five people who reached out to me and was really, really nice. The only donation I ever gave to him was he called me when he got elected, and I made a strong donation to his inauguration. I couldn’t believe it, it was like having someone who was a drunk fraternity brother become president of the United States.”

Things changed as Trump closed in on the conclusion of his term.

“I was very upset [with] what happened January 6,” Kraft said. “And I haven’t talked to him since then.”

Many remain upset with January 6. Many no longer are. Plenty never were. Regardless, Kraft was sufficiently upset that, nearly four years later, he still hasn’t spoken to Trump.