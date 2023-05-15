 Skip navigation
Robert Kraft: Patriots had "a great, great draft"

  
Published May 15, 2023 12:23 AM
Two years ago, Patriots owner Robert Kraft expressed frustration that his team hadn’t drafted well in recent years. This year, Kraft thinks the Patriots drafted very well.

Kraft said on NFL Network that he told his son, Patriots President Jonathan Kraft, that he’s very excited about where the team is heading after the players they added in the 2023 NFL draft.

“At the end of draft day, Jonathan and I were chatting, and I said, ‘This was a great, great draft . I’m really optimistic about the team.’ And he said, ‘You say that every year!’ But I really believe it. We were able to get the top seven picks that we had identified before the draft. I think it gives us a good balance of what our needs are. I think our free agent pickups and getting Bill O’Brien in will make a big difference,” Kraft said, via ESPN.

New England drafted 12 players in all, with first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez at the top of the class. It’s a class that Kraft likes a lot.