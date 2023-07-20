 Skip navigation
Robert Saleh on Dalvin Cook: You never want to say no to a great player

  
Published July 20, 2023 01:19 PM

Dalvin Cook remains on the open market and the Jets have long been one of the teams linked to the running back.

So on Thursday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked about his team’s potential interest in the free agent RB.

“Obviously, you never want to say no to a great player,” Saleh said in his press conference. “I’ll leave [G.M.] Joe [Douglas] to that one. I know there’s a lot of contractual stuff that goes with it. But he is a good one.”

The Jets have Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda, Zonovan Knight, and Travis Dye on their roster — though Hall is currently on the PUP list as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered midway through last season.

We’ll see if New York can work something out with Cook as training camps start to pick up around the league.