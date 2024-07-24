Robert Saleh on Haason Reddick absence: Not overly concerned, he knows how to prepare

Veteran edge rusher Haason Reddick did not report to Jets training camp this week and head coach Robert Saleh addressed his absence during a press conference on Wednesday.

Reddick was acquired from the Eagles in a trade for a conditional 2026 third-round pick after failing to sign a new contract with the Eagles. The Jets went through with the trade knowing that Reddick was unhappy with his pact and they reportedly offered to add some 2024 compensation to the deal while waiting to see how he performed before addressing future seasons.

Reddick declined, but the Jets’ expectation was reportedly that he’d still attend offseason workouts and training camp. Neither of those things happened, but Saleh said he’s not “overly concerned” with the absence right now.

“He’s a veteran,” Reddick said, via SNY. “He’s been with multiple teams, he’s played multiple positions, he’s had success multiple way. At this point in his career, I’m sure he knows exactly what he needs to do to prepare himself to play football. So, I’m not overly concerned.”

It’s unclear what might happen to solve the impasse and get Reddick into camp for his first work with the Jets, but, for now, others will have the chance to catch the eye of Saleh and the rest of the coaching staff.