Robert Saleh on Nathaniel Hackett: You’re always going to experience growth

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Robert Saleh on Nathaniel Hackett: You’re always going to experience growth

  
Published May 21, 2024 12:55 PM

Last week, a report emerged that during this offseason, the Jets had tried to hire someone to run the offense over coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

New York did not make that addition to its staff, leaving Hackett in charge of the unit for 2024.

Head coach Robert Saleh was asked about the report in his Tuesday press conference and said he had already addressed it at the league meeting in late March — even though the information was reported last week. Still, Saleh did confirm that Hackett will be the primary play-caller in 2024.

“You know, you’re always going to experience growth,” Saleh said of Hackett. “Last year, I think, was a tremendous learning experience for everybody — including myself. I think it’s about building an offense that can weather the storm of injury, right? Last year, we got kind of caught behind the eight ball with preparing — and, again, it’s all part of, you’re trying to install an offense and so when you’re trying to install an offense, you’re installing an offense with a plan that it’s going to stay healthy for the season in Year 1.

“Year 2 coming around, I think it’s evolving the offense that still keeps it where the offense can hum. I’m trying not to give away any thoughts or things we’re doing differently. But there’s going to be a tremendous learning experience for everybody in how to weather the storm in regards to injury.”

To that end, the Jets did sign veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor to be Aaron Rodgers’ backup and added multiple offensive linemen to beef up the depth on the unit. We’ll see if Rodgers’ return from a torn Achilles can be a recipe for success with Hackett calling the plays into the QB’s headset.