MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Robert Saleh on Quinnen Williams: Contract will get done and he’ll be here

  
Published May 23, 2023 07:28 AM

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is at Jets OTAs this week, but defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has not joined the team for this round of voluntary work.

Williams is looking for a new contract and recently scrubbed the team from his social media in what’s become a common development when contract talks aren’t progressing as hoped. While that’s not the best of signs, it’s nothing that’s causing concern for head coach Robert Saleh.

Saleh wished Williams and his wife well as they await the birth of a child and expressed confidence that all will work out on the contract front.

“I’m not worried at all. That thing will get done and he’ll be here,” Saleh said.

Recent extensions for Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence, and Daron Payne have helped set the market for defensive tackles. That should help pave the way toward a deal at some point, but, for now, everyone is still playing the waiting game.