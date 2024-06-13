 Skip navigation
Robert Saleh thinks Allen Lazard will “bounce back” this season

  
Published June 13, 2024 08:26 AM

Aaron Rodgers’s torn Achilles was the biggest thing that went wrong for the Jets offense in 2023, but it wasn’t the only one.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard’s play was also on the list. Lazard signed to join his former Packers quarterback with the AFC East team, but only caught 23 passes for 311 yards during a year that saw the Jets make him a healthy scratch because of how little he was bringing to the table.

Lazard’s contract made cutting him a fruitless option, so he’s back for another year and Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday that the team has high hopes for a rebound in 2024.

“I feel like Allen has come in with a renewed mindset,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “I think he’s attacked the heck out of the offseason. He’s showed up in tremendous shape. He’s like a second coach on the field and in that receiver room. He’s been awesome, so I’m grateful that he’s here. I think he’s going to have a really nice bounce back year.”

The Jets signed Mike Williams and drafted Malachi Corley this offseason, but Williams is coming off a torn ACL and Corley is a rookie so neither one is a sure thing. That makes a rebound for Lazard all the more desirable as the Jets head into the 2024 season.