Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Roger Goodell: NFL’s increase in concussions may be because of better evaluations

  
Published February 8, 2023 09:23 AM
The NFL announced last week that concussions had increased by 18 percent during the regular season, but Commissioner Roger Goodell said today that the increase could be a result of the NFL getting better at diagnosing concussions.

Goodell said the NFL has improved its approach to evaluating players when they show symptoms of concussions, and that’s part of the reason more concussions have been diagnosed.

“I think that’s a reason why concussions went up this year, because we had a broader definition,” Goodell said. “If you have more evaluations you’re going to have more concussions.”

After a season in which the NFL was roundly criticized for the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions, Goodell said the league is always trying to get better on that front.

“Any time we can change the protocols to make it safer for our players, we’re going to do that,” Goodell said.

Goodell said the NFL will continue to look at new rules to reduce the number of impacts to players’ heads.

“You want to take the head out of the game,” Goodell said. “You’re always going to have contacts that are not intended, so that’s why we have protections, but ultimately you want to have rules that are avoiding the techniques that lead to these kinds of injuries.”