Roger Goodell: The “logical step” for the NFL is 18 regular-season games

  
Published January 17, 2025 09:48 AM

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is continuing to push for extending the regular season to 18 games.

Goodell said the league is pleased with the results after changing from 16 regular-season games and four preseason games to 17 regular-season games and three preseason games. So up next would be 18 regular-season games and two preseason games.

“We would keep within that 20-game framework,” Goodell said on Bloomberg TV. “We went to 16 and four, and now 17 and three. So 18 and two is a logical step.”

Goodell said NFL Players Association would need to approve the extension of the regular season. The union could object on the basis that more games will mean more injuries, although Goodell says the 17-game season has not increased the number of injuries, thanks to improved training and rules changes.

The NFL played 16-game seasons for 43 years (counting two strike-shortened seasons) before expanding to 17 games in 2021. Suffice to say the NFL is looking to expand to 18 games in a lot less than 43 years.