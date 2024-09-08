Roger, Jane Goodell donate $10,000 to family of football coach killed in recent school shooting

The NFL’s Commissioner and his wife have made a significant contribution to the family of a football coach in a recent school shooting.

Via WSB-TV in Atlanta, Roger and Jane Goodell contributed $10,000 to an online fundraiser for the wife and daughters of Richard Aspinwall.

Aspinwall, 39, was one of four people killed during the shooting at Apalachee High School. He was a math teacher and served on the school’s football coaching staff.

The GoFundMe page can be found here. To date, it has raised nearly $400,000.