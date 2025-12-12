Rome Odunze questionable, Kyler Gordon ruled out for Bears

The Bears have issued their injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze could return to action after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Packers with a foot injury. Odunze was a limited participant in practice all of this week and he was listed as questionable on Friday.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon won’t be in the lineup. Gordon has been ruled out with a groin injury that he suffered in warmups in Green Bay. Gordon missed five games during the season with groin and calf injuries, and he opened the season on the inactive list for four games due to a hamstring injury.

Running back Travis Homer (ankle) returned for a limited practice Friday, but he has also been ruled out for the game.