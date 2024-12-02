Romeo Doubs, Jaire Alexander return to practice as limited participants

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs returned to practice for the Packers on Monday.

Doubs did not practice at all last week and missed the Thanksgiving win over the Dolphins with a concussion. He was a limited participant in Monday’s practice, which indicates that he’s made progress toward clearing the concussion protocol and could return to the lineup against the Lions on Thursday.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) was also limited after missing last week and last Thursday. He last played in a game on November 17.

Cornerback Corey Ballentine (knee), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) were listed as non-participants. Cooper did not play in last Thursday’s game.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark (rest), tight end John FitzPatrick (back), running back Josh Jacobs (calf), linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (ankle), center Josh Myers (pectoral), left tackle Rasheed Walker (knee), and defensive tackle Colby Wooden (shoulder) were the other limited participants.