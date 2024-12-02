 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Romeo Doubs, Jaire Alexander return to practice as limited participants

  
Published December 2, 2024 05:08 PM

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs returned to practice for the Packers on Monday.

Doubs did not practice at all last week and missed the Thanksgiving win over the Dolphins with a concussion. He was a limited participant in Monday’s practice, which indicates that he’s made progress toward clearing the concussion protocol and could return to the lineup against the Lions on Thursday.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) was also limited after missing last week and last Thursday. He last played in a game on November 17.

Cornerback Corey Ballentine (knee), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) were listed as non-participants. Cooper did not play in last Thursday’s game.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark (rest), tight end John FitzPatrick (back), running back Josh Jacobs (calf), linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (ankle), center Josh Myers (pectoral), left tackle Rasheed Walker (knee), and defensive tackle Colby Wooden (shoulder) were the other limited participants.