 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ron Rivera: Commanders spending only moderate money on QB opens up cap space

  
Published April 6, 2023 07:58 AM
nbc_pft_rivera_230405
April 5, 2023 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore what’s most important for Ron Rivera, as the Commanders go through the process for new ownership, and why he must be very specific with his vision.

A year ago, the Commanders spent significant money on quarterback Carson Wentz last season and it didn’t work out. This season, Commanders coach Ron Rivera hopes a more moderate expenditure on quarterbacks allows the Commanders to use more salary cap space elsewhere.

Rivera said that having Sam Howell on the second year of his rookie deal and Jacoby Brissett on a one-year, $8 million contract is a positive development in Washington. Rivera also noted the contract signed by Daron Payne as one that leaves cap space available for the rest of the roster.

“We’re in a position right now that we can sign guys because of the quarterback situation,” Rivera said. “We have Jacoby with his contract and Sam on a rookie’s contract. So we have a moderate hit from that position, which allows us to do some of the things that we did. We were fortunate that we were able to work with Daron and his agent and get a contract that was friendly for us and helps us out with his contract.”

If there’s any position where teams are justified in spending a lot of money, it’s quarterback. The Chiefs didn’t regret what they spent to re-sign Patrick Mahomes while they celebrated winning this year’s Super Bowl, nor did the Rams regret the cost in draft picks and salary cap space they spent on Matthew Stafford a year before, nor did the Buccaneers regret the cap space they spent to sign Tom Brady in free agency a year before that.

So the Commanders may build a strong roster around Howell and Brissett, but quarterback is one position where teams don’t need to be frugal if they find the right guy.