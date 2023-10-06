Ron Rivera: “It starts at the top. We’ve got to do better and that’s on me”

Commanders coach Ron Rivera took the blame after Thursday night’s 40-20 loss to the Bears.

“It starts at the top. We’ve got to do better and that’s on me,” Rivera said.

Rivera said he won’t know specifically what needs to be improved until he watches the tape.

“We’ll see,” Rivera said. “I’m not going to sit up here and talk about those things until we get an opportunity to break the tape down, go through the tape, sit down and talk about the tape as a staff, and go from there.”

The Commanders are now 2-3 on the season, and if Rivera doesn’t figure out what’s going wrong and fix it soon, his seat is going to be very hot.