Ron Rivera: We want to be smart in bringing Logan Thomas back from calf injury

Commanders veteran tight end Logan Thomas has been out of recent practices with a calf injury.

Head coach Ron Rivera said on Monday that the team is taking a cautious approach with Thomas, noting that he’s progressing “slowly, gradually.”

“He’s a guy that we want to be careful with, first and foremost,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “The thing that we got to be aware of is just he’s an older guy, he is coming off an injury. Yes, it was two seasons ago, but you can’t be too careful, especially in this situation. And in this offense, knowing how vital the tight end is to this offense, we got to be very smart about that.”

Rivera was referring to Thomas’ ACL tear suffered during the 2021 season.

Last year, Thomas caught 39 passes for 323 yards with a touchdown in 14 games.

Also notably on the injury front, Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes has been back at practice for the last two sessions after tweaking his groin in Friday’s practice.