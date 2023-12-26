Ron Rivera: We’re still working through who will start at QB this week

The Commanders are playing out the string this season, but the club may be making a quarterback switch this week.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that the team is still working through some things at quarterback and will inform the players who will start on Wednesday.

Sam Howell has been benched in each of the last two games for Jacoby Brissett, who has led the offense to more success. But Rivera said Howell’s play of late hasn’t changed the way he feels about Howell’s future as a quarterback.

“No, it doesn’t. And he’s got a very good body of work,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “It’s been tough the last couple of weeks.

“The length of the season is probably wearing on him as well as the number of plays he’s had and the number of hits he’s absorbed.”

Howell completed 11-of-26 passes for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Rams in Week 15. Then on Sunday, he was 6-of-22 for 56 yards with two picks against the Jets. Howell has taken a league-leading 60 sacks so far this season.

Brissett completed 8-of-10 passes for 124 yards with two touchdowns against the Rams and finished 10-of-13 for 100 yards with a TD in the loss to New York.

Rivera added that Howell has likely been pressing.

“Right now, you watch him and he’s trying to make the perfect play,” Rivera said. “I think he’s reading a little bit more into some of the things that he sees out there. And I think he’s just got to settle in and trust what he’s seeing initially and stick with the offense.”

In 15 starts this season, Howell has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,624 yards with 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.