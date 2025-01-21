Ron Torbert will be referee for Super Bowl LIX

Referee Ron Torbert will head up the officiating crew for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

The NFL announced that Torbert has been assigned to the game after working the Commanders’ win over the Lions in the divisional round. Torbert also worked Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Two other members of the crew have Super Bowl experience, although only one of them appeared in the game as an official. Umpire Mike Morton had a tackle as a linebacker for the Rams in their Super Bowl XXXIV win over the Titans and he became an NFL official in 2022.

Side judge Boris Cheek has worked three other Super Bowls and, per Football Zebras, has officiated more NFL games than anyone else in history.

Down judge Max Causey, line judge Mark Stewart, field judge Mearl Robinson, back judge Jonah Monroe, and replay official Kevin Brown make up the rest of the crew.