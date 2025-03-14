Rondale Moore visiting the Vikings

Free agent wide receiver Rondale Moore is in Minnesota today on a visit with the Vikings.

The Vikings announced the visit this morning.

The 24-year-old Moore was a 2021 second-round pick of the Cardinals who played three years in Arizona and then was traded to Atlanta last year. He did not play for the Falcons after a training camp knee injury.

At 5-foot-7 and 181 pounds, Moore is small but has talent to make big plays with the ball in his hands. Teams are going to want to know how his knee recovery is going, but he could be a solid addition to the right offense in 2025.