Rondale Moore visits the Jets

  
Published March 18, 2025 05:18 PM

Free agent wide receiver Rondale Moore is making the rounds.

He took another free agent visit Tuesday, traveling to the Jets after previously visiting the Vikings and Bears.

Moore was traded from the Cardinals to the Falcons ahead of the 2024 season, but he injured his right knee in training camp and missed the entire season.

Moore, 24, was a second-round pick of Arizona in 2021, and he spent three seasons in Arizona.

He had 135 catches for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns with the Cardinals, while also running 52 times for 249 yards and a score. Moore also saw time as a returner in his rookie season.