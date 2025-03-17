Ronnie Stanley: Definitely unfinished business in Baltimore

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley didn’t wait for the start of the official free agency negotiating period to make up his mind about where he’ll be playing in the future.

Stanley chose to re-sign with the Ravens on a three-year deal that sets him up for a 12-year run with the team that made him a first-round pick in 2016. During a press conference on Monday, Stanley said that history led him to give the Ravens “first dibs” on signing him and he feels that the deal he signed fit his needs while also allowing the Ravens to spend money elsewhere.

Stanley said it is “really cool” to spend his entire career in one place and that he feels there’s unfinished business as he heads into his 10th season with the team.

“Yeah, for sure,” Stanley said. “We’ve broken so many records the last however many years, I don’t think we really care about it to be honest. Especially guys that have been here. The only we really care about is winning a Super Bowl. All that other stuff for sure is nice and all, but, yeah, definitely unfinished business. I don’t think anyone’s really happy.”

Plenty of longtime Ravens have expressed variations on that theme since the team’s loss to the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs and Stanley wants to be around when the team finally does break through.