Rookie RG Tyler Booker insists he won’t hold back the Cowboys offense

The Cowboys have lost a lot of leadership on their offensive line the past two years in left tackle Tyron Smith, who spent last season with the Jets before retiring after the 2024 season, and right guard Zack Martin, who also retired this offseason. Left guard Tyler Smith, who is entering his fourth season, has said he’s ready to pick up the leadership slack.

The Cowboys also have right tackle Terence Steele, who has made 74 starts in five seasons.

That is comfort for first-round pick Tyler Booker, who will start at right guard.

“I couldn’t ask for a better room of vets,” Booker said, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “Like, we’re a younger room, but there’s still a lot of experience within there, so they can relate to what it’s like to be a rookie. Even guys like Tyler [Guyton], he’s helped me out a lot — T. Steele, Brock [Hoffman], everybody, literally everybody [including Cooper Beebe].

“I just really appreciate all their guidance along the way, and they’ve definitely made this process easier for me.”

The Cowboys have three first-round picks on their offensive line, including Booker, and a third-rounder in Beebe. But they are young, with Booker the youngest.

He vows not to hold back the offense.

“I’m trying to make sure that [asking for help all the time] doesn’t become a habit, you know what I mean?” Booker said. “I’m very prideful about knowing the offense, and I want to make sure that I’m not holding this run back, by any means. So I’m definitely [working] a lot to make sure I’m not going to hold the offense back.”